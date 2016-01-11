Home Article Name

We hope you enjoy this abbreviated version of the Frankenmuth News Serving Frankenmuth Since 1906 Vol. 111 No. 28 In our 111th year! Wednesday, January 11, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------- PORTRIAT CAPTURES LOCAL BOY’S LOVE OF READING: A new narrative portrait created by Frankenmuth native Stephen Hargash is now hanging on the second floor of the Wickson District Library in Frankenmuth. Dr. Jim Shetlar and his wife Janet of Frankenmuth commissioned Hargash to paint the portrait in 2015, when their son, James, was eight-years old. Hargash spent time with James, taking hundreds of photos, learning about his interests, ad libbing some of the items into the detail painting and used the Shetlar’s library as the setting for the artwork. “We put him in a suit and tie, but posed him in way that shows he is a little boy with a lot of imagination,” Hargash recalled. The original painting was three feet by four feet and was delivered in May 2016. Janet, who has a librarian degree, felt it would be appropriate to have the same painting reproduced and donated to the Wickson Library. Hargash worked on the reproduction for about 350 hours and framed the 36-inch by 22-inch painting. Wickson Librarian Mary Chasseur was very pleased to have the painting, which will also have a descriptive plaque located below it. “It really is an amazing picture and a great gift to the library,” Chasseur said. Above, Dr. Shetlar and Janet look on as James and Stephen prepare to hang the painting. (News photo)

836631