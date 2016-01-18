Home Article Name

We hope you enjoy this abbreviated version of the Frankenmuth News Serving Frankenmuth Since 1906 Vol. 111 No. 29 In our 111th year! Wednesday, January 18, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tickets now available for Stand Up For The Eagles 2017 Auction The second annual Stand Up For The Eagles 2017 Auction committee is planning to follow up on the success of its first event. The auction, held to benefit the Frankenmuth Athletic Association and the student-athletes at Frankenmuth High School, will be held on Friday, April 7, at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, beginning at 4pm. Tickets are $50 per person and include hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner (choice of short ribs or whitefish), silent and live auctions, late-night snack, entertainment and cash bar. Tickets sold quickly in 2016. Tickets will be available from 6-7:30pm in the Frankenmuth High School gym lobby on Thursday and Friday, January 19-20, Tuesday January 31 and Wednesday, February 1. Additional dates will be added if necessary. Cash or checks should be made payable to the Frankenmuth Athletic Association. A guest of honor will be named in the very near future. Last year’s auction raised approximately $43,000 – which paid for more than half of the cost of the new FHS weight room, which was unveiled to the public this fall. This year, the FAA is looking to raise funds for a multi-purpose turf room that would be created in the balcony of the high school gym. Additionally, many other upgrades are planned for the gym’s main level interior, including the floor and bleachers. The turf room could be used by several sports, especially during their off seasons or inclement weather. Among the sports would be baseball, softball, soccer, golf, football and track and field. It will also be used for physical education classes. Schaefer & Bierlein Chrysler Dodge Jeep is the event naming sponsor and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant is the venue sponsor. Other onboard sponsors include Fairfield Inn and SpringHill Suites for the tickets, Grasel Graphics for the t-shirts. McDonald’s of Frankenmuth, Frankenmuth Credit Union, Century 21 Signature Realty, Mike Young Buick GMC, Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, Covenant HealthCare and SignPal.

