We hope you enjoy this abbreviated version of the Frankenmuth News Serving Frankenmuth Since 1906 Vol. 111 No. 27 In our 111th year! Wednesday, January 4, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOT COMPLETELY CLOSED: Sullivan's Black Forest Brew Haus & Grill, 281 Heinlein Strasse, will be open for special holidays and local events during the year. Owner Tim Sullivan is continuing his catering, banquet and contract services at the site. Please see the story above. (News Photo) Black Forest closes, but will open for special events and holidays Tim Sullivan recently ended a 13-year run with Sullivan’s Black Forest Brew Haus & Grill . . . sort of. Sullivan announced in late December the intention to close the restaurant, 281 Heinlein Strasse, but continue his other two divisions, catering and contract services. Sullivan and business partner Tom Wood closed the eatery after New Year’s Eve. But there is good news for persons who enjoyed dining there or still have gift certificates to use. The restaurant will open for business on certain holidays and events, beginning with Zehnder’s Snowfest weekend, January 27-29. “We will take what the market gives us, opening for special events such as Easter, Mother’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and others,” Sullivan said. During those special events, Sullivan will offer buffet-style service. The craft beer tap handles will go from 22 to eight and some other items will also be limited. Closing meant losing 25-30 employees and it was a hard decision in that respect for Sullivan. “Honestly, I should have closed up the restaurant two or three years ago. I knew in August and September when we were not hitting our numbers. It was hard emotionally, but it made sense business wise,” Sullivan added. Sullivan said his catering and contract services continue to be strong. One benefit from closing the restaurant is that the catering will all come from the main floor, not the basement. He said the catering staff will be happy to have the china, silverware and food prep all on one level. RC Hendrick & Son built the stately building in 1990. Former names include Gepetto’s and Matterhorn. Former Frankenmuth resident Bob Blanford owned the building prior to Sullivan purchasing it in November 2002. Blanford made two big improvements: Closing the second floor from an overlooking balcony to one solid floor and building the main floor bar. Overall, each floor has about 7,000 square feet and counting the glassed-in patio, the total structure measures 22,000-square feet. Sullivan will continue to hold banquets, weddings, graduation parties, conferences and other events on the second floor and basement. Now he will add the main floor, which seats 150-175 persons, as an option to be rented out. Sullivan purchased the building from Bill Odykirk for the catering business, due the two kitchens. He and Wood decided to reopen the brewery, but later sold off the equipment. “Our catering is the backbone of our business. Contract services (such as Crossroads Village in Flint) and catering work is pretty predictable,” Sullivan stated. “We are probably the largest cater north of Oakland County.” Sullivan began in the catering business in 1981 and contract services in 1982, working for the government Sullivan said the restaurant business was best when the Heine family closed the Frankenmuth Brewery for a short time. “When the Brewery reopened, it stole some of our thunder,” Sullivan recalled. The recession in the state began in 2008 and really did not end until 2012 or 2013. Sullivan remembered losing eight wedding jobs alone in August 2009. Today, he said catering and banquet business is doing very well. He continues to look forward to working in that area. “We really do a better job in the catering business than the restaurant business. We will redeem the gift cards on those special days we are open or they can apply them to their weddings or catering events,” Sullivan said. Sullivan said it was a little bittersweet on New Year’s Eve. He said he had persons coming in, trying to console him on the closing. “I’m doing fine. My biggest concern were all the brides. We emailed them and the reception from them has been very good. We are booking events and catering,” Sullivan concluded.

