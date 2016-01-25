Home Article Name

We hope you enjoy this abbreviated version of the Frankenmuth News Serving Frankenmuth Since 1906 Vol. 111 No. 30 In our 111th year! Wednesday, January 25, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------- THE FRANKENMUTH BUSINESS PARK ... is on the grow again, with Phase 1, a planned development that will include a 20,000-square foot flex-space condominium which will offer space for sale or lease to four-plus light industrial businesses. Frankenmuth Business Park plans are moving forward The City of Frankenmuth, through the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and the Wirt-Revette Group (WRG), have entered into a private-public partnership to develop newly-available acreage in the Frankenmuth Business Park, located on the east end of Keystone Way, adjacent to M-83. The Frankenmuth City Council has authorized the EDC to work with WRG to facilitate the development of Phase 1 in the Business Park. The planned development will include a 20,000-square foot, flex-space condominium facility which will offer space for sale or lease to four-plus light industrial businesses. The local EDC supports WRG as the development partner for this site with planning, zoning and infrastructure advice and support in order to achieve the development goals for this project. The Frankenmuth Business Park creates a diverse, regionally-competitive and business-friendly location positioning companies to select Frankenmuth over other regional and state light industrial sites. The new development will provide economic benefits to the community and region such as job creation and new tax revenues. The joint effort targets the creation of 75 new or retained jobs and shoots for $6 million in private property investment in the park over the next 3-5 years. Phase 1 construction of the development is anticipated for the spring of 2017. Businesses interested in buying or leasing space in the flex space facility, or who are interested in a built-to-suit opportunity in the Frankenmuth Business Park should contact WGR to reserve their space in the development. WRG can be reached at 989-892-0658 or 1-800-777-9478.

