We hope you enjoy this abbreviated version of the Frankenmuth News Serving Frankenmuth Since 1906 Vol. 111 No. 31 In our 111th year! Wednesday, February 1, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------- Plans made to refurbish high school gymnasium Like many household projects, completing one important detail can lead to a total remodeling. That is sort of the case for the Frankenmuth High School gym. Plans are being made to update the gym, from the floor to the ceiling and including the balcony. The Frankenmuth School District annual prepares a sinking fund list of projects, most of which are completed in the summer months when school is not in session. The heating and cooling units located on the east wing of FHS are the oldest in the district, placed in the early 1970s. That is the gym area. FSD Superintendent Adele Martin said administrators figured while they are doing that work, now would be a good time to upgrade the floor, bleachers and balcony. Last fall, FHS unveiled its new weight room, located on the south side of the gym. With help from the Frankenmuth Athletic Association (FAA), the project was completed in one year, with the district paying for the infrastructure and the FAA, through its inaugural Stand Up For The Eagles Auction, raising funds for the state-of-the-art equipment to be used by physical education students as well as the sports teams and athletes. While all plans are tentative, the flooring and bleachers will be replaced. The floor will have maple wood and will feature an Eagle logo or graphic, to be determined. FHS Athletic Director Kevin Schwedler is also mulling over moving the court about a foot west or closer to the main entrance. The space between the inbounds line and the wall is very tight on the far end of the gym. Two sets of more ergonomic bleachers would replace the current one, plus bring the district up to American Disabilities Act (ADA) code. The seating capacity would remain close to 1,500. Other planned amenities include championship banner lifts, making it easier to add years to them when teams when league or state titles; new basketball backboards and hoops, and a total repainting, including painting the ceiling white, which will make the gym brighter. The lighting would be changed to LED. The main scoreboard is only a few years old, thanks to the Frankenmuth Credit Union. There are no plans currently to change the small scoreboard near the gym entrance. The upstairs bleachers will be removed and not replaced. Schwedler estimated those bleachers seated about 300-350 persons, opening up 4,000-square feet. The balcony plan is to create a multi-purpose “turf’ room and additional classroom space. Schwedler currently has green turf samples in his office, trying to determine the best surface for all sports, activities and physical education classes. Cited uses include practice for baseball, softball, football, golf, soccer, track and field, cross country and even marching band practice. “It’s pretty exciting. Not just one group of kids will use this but many can use it, including physical education and special needs,” Martin said. Turfing about 4,000-square feet will cost approximately $25,000-30,000 while the whole project is around $80,000, which is subject to change. The FAA’s second annual auction has earmarked its funds for the multi-purpose turf room. The auction is set for Friday, April 7, at the Bavarian Inn Lodge. Only a few tickets, at $50 each, are left for the event. Last year, the FAA raised about $45,000 which was put toward the weight room.

